Longview man dies in Monday morning shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man has died after being shot at a Longview house early Monday morning.

DeMarcus Else, of Longview, was in a house in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue about 12:31 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a bullet, police said. He died later in the day at a Longview hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting and are seeking information.

Those who have information can contact the police department at 903-237-1199, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or go online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.