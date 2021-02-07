Longview man shot to death early Sunday morning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was found dead early Sunday morning, according to a release from local police.

At 2:19 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road, just off HWY 259.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Rashad McCray already dead.

It is unclear as of this writing if the police have any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.