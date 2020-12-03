Longview PD asking for public’s help in locating hit-and-run driver that struck cyclist

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run driver from an incident back in November.

On Sunday, November 22, officers responded to an accident in the 1700 block of Tyron Road at 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found that the cyclist was struck by the right side of the vehicle.

The bicyclist was thrown from the bicycle and was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located parts from the suspect vehicle.

They are searching for a 2017-2018 gray Ford Fiesta with right-side damage to the headlight, mirror, and front bumper.

The Longview Police Department highly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us at 903-237-1199. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51