Longview PD asking for public’s help in locating hit-and-run driver that struck cyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run driver from an incident back in November.

On Sunday, November 22, officers responded to an accident in the 1700 block of Tyron Road at 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found that the cyclist was struck by the right side of the vehicle.

The bicyclist was thrown from the bicycle and was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located parts from the suspect vehicle.

They are searching for a 2017-2018 gray Ford Fiesta with right-side damage to the headlight, mirror, and front bumper.

The Longview Police Department highly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us at 903-237-1199. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.