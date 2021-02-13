Longview police charge woman with murder in connection with shooting death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has arrested a woman in the shooting death of a man found inside a car in a parking lot.

Tolla Michelle McNeely, 40, of Longview, was booked into Gregg County Jail on Saturday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jose Manuel Delarosa, 40, of Henderson, the department announced.

Delarosa died at a Longview hospital.

Police now believe that while arguing in a car parked in a lot at 110 Triple Creek in Longview, McNeely opened fire, said a department statement.

The investigation continues. Those with information about the shooting can call Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.