Longview police seek help in identifying person of interest in store robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the robbery of the A to Z Mart, 600 N. Eastman Road, on Nov. 6

The person is described as a Hispanic man who weighs about 230 pounds and is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall. On a store security camera, he was seen carrying a black backpack and wearing black pants, black shoes and black mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or 903-237-1145. Callers can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.