LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed just after 8:00 p.m. Friday that Kaleb Vasquez, 20, was arrested at a Stripes Convenience Store after an attempted carjacking.

Vasquez was involved in the shooting at the Walmart that killed one on Friday.

LPD earlier requested help in locating Vasquez, who was suspected in a shooting murder at the Walmart at 702 West Loop 289 earlier on Friday.