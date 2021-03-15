Police: Lufkin man arrested after entering home of sleeping couple while high on PCP

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he entered a home in Lufkin high on what police think could be PCP.

According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, 35-year-old Patrick Pegues entered a home of a sleeping couple in Lufkin Sunday morning around 6 a.m.

At that time, the husband held Pegues at gunpoint and called for help. Pegues then told the couple that someone was trying to kill him and offered them money to call the police.

When Pegues tried to get up off the floor and come toward the bed, the husband kicked him and hit him with the butt of his pistol. Authorities say Pegues laid on the floor until officers arrived to arrest him.

Officers found Pegues in possession of marijuana and ecstasy. Police say he was acting erratic, yelling and sweating which they say is consistent with PCP intoxication.

Pegues was taken to the Angelina County Jail after being medically cleared.