Lufkin man shot after fight breaks out at class reunion in VFW parking lot

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot and hospitalized after a fight broke out in a parking lot of a VFW at a class reunion.

Around 2:49 a.m. officers responded to the fight at 1800 Ford Chapel Road where they had heard a gun shot.

After the officers got the fight under control, they took the gunshot victim to an ER of a local hospital.

The victim said he was not involved in the fight and that he ran when he heard the sound of gunshots. He did not know who fired the shots. He was wounded in the left shoulder and his injury was not believed to be life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.