Lufkin man injured after being shot on his front porch

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot by a man on the 400 block of Locke Alley.

58-year-old Edward Garner of Lufkin allegedly stopped his vehicle near the intersection at Adams Street. He then got out of his vehicle, walked closer to the victim’s home and fired several rounds. One of the bullets struck the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, though his injuries were not immediately believed to be life threatening, according to the City of Lufkin communications director.

Officers came across Garner’s vehicle just a few minutes later at Inez Tims Apartments on North Chestnut Street.

During a felony traffic stop just five minutes after the original 911 call, officers took Garner into custody.

After Garner was taken into custody, officers searched his vehicle and found a gun that had recently been reported stolen.

The motive is unclear at this time, though Garner reportedly knew the victim.