LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Police are searching for Lufkin man who was trying to steal instruments from a woman’s home in the 1400 block of Henderson Street around 10:15 a.m.

The woman said threw a violin at her before fleeing out of the back door into the wooded area.

She described him as a skinny black male with curly hair wearing blue jeans.

Lufkin police have asked that people who live in the area to be on the lookout for the suspect. If you see the suspect, call 911 immediately.