Lufkin PD searching for burglars who stole $3,000 worth of power tools, music equipment

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying burglars captured on security cameras stealing more than $3,000 worth of power tools from a local business.

The burglary was at Real Graphics, a marketing consultant in downtown Lufkin. The break-in was late Saturday night, according to investigators.

The men broke into three vehicles, stealing $3,000 worth of power tools, a stereo, and speakers from a boat kept at the business.

If you recognize anyone on the images, call us at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.