Lufkin Police capture man accused of shooting at 4 young children 5 months after crime

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) The Lufkin Police Department has taken a shooting suspect into custody five month after the original crime.

Price being taken into custody on November 24, 2020 in Lufkin.

According to the department, De’Undra Price, 26, was wanted in connection with a June 26 incident that occurred in the 600 block of East Grove Avenue.

Around noon on Wednesday, November 24, officers were called to a suspicious vehicle call on Wood Avenue. The caller states they saw three vehicles slowly drive down the street, where just a few days prior, shots fired had been reported in the area.

Officers then were directed to Holland Street where Price was believed to be sitting inside a white car. They approached the vehicle as Price opened the door, then ran away from officers.

Price led police on a 17-minute chase which ended in the woods near Paul Avenue.

“We’re thankful that Price is in custody and no one got hurt. We want to thank the community for providing us with information that led to his arrest.” David Thomas, Lufkin Police Chief

Price had a federal warrant and two Lufkin Police warrants in connection to separate shooting incidents – one on June 14, on Ellis Street and the other on June 26 on West Grove Avenue.

In the June 26 incident, shortly after 3 p.m., officials say Price and three other people fired shots into a home with two adults and four children standing in the yard. The children were ages 8, 6, 5, and 3.

Nicholas Hood, 18, Keelan Larue, 17, and an unnamed juvenile were taken into custody on June 26.

The final suspect, later identified as Price, managed to escape.

The Sunday incident remains under investigation and Price has been identified as a suspect.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Price is no stranger to the law. Here is a list of the things he’s been charged with over the past decade.