Lufkin police officer released from hospital after fighting with man who stabbed mother

Editor’s Note: The above video is from Friday, January 16, the night after the stabbing.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin police officer who was injured after being stabbed late Friday night during a fight has been released from the hospital.

Officer Gerardo Salinas, 29, was sent to a Lucky’s Convenience Store for a welfare check. When they arrived, Alejandro Sanabria, 26, allegedly stabbed his mother and Salinas with a “large knife.”

The mother, 48-year-old Martha Hageon, is in “extremely critical condition” at a local hospital, according to Lufkin officer Jessica Pebsworth.

Sanabria remains in jail on a $6 million bond. His first court date has not been set.