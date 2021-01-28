Man arrested after breaking into Tyler Walmart with baseball bat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested late Wednesday night after breaking into a Walmart after it had closed and began destroying merchandise.

Enus Lewis, 39, allegedly brought a baseball bat to the Walmart on HWY 31 and Loop 323 and broke in by breaking the windows. He then allegedly began to break items in the store.

Officer Andy Erbaugh with Tyler police said that during the incident, Lewis accidentally cut himself with glass, which left a lot of blood on the floor.

Erbaugh said that officers found drugs in his possession when they took him into custody. No one was injured during the break-in. Lewis is charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Mischief with damage between $2,500 to $30,000

Criminal Trespass

Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Public intoxication

While the Walmart originally was a 24-hour store, it has cut its hours to closing at 11 p.m. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis has an extensive criminal history. In the last six months, he has been arrested four times for public intoxication.

He has also been convicted of assaulting a public servant, drug possession, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest over the past several years.