Man arrested after Nacogdoches K9 Unit finds 28 lbs. of cocaine in vehicle

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested this morning after a Nacogdoches K9 officer discovered 28 lbs. of cocaine in his vehicle.

The officer conducted a traffic stop in Nacogdoches this morning, and a consensual search turned up several packages of cocaine inside the vehicle.

The driver was 33-year-old Carlos Del Pilar from Chicago and the only other passenger was a child. Del Pilar was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and is currently being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Child Protective Services took custody of the child until they could find a way to reunite with the family.