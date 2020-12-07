Man arrested after punching Lufkin officer in face, accused of being involved in multiple car burglaries

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One of three men who were involved in stealing a 2018 Ford Fusion and multiple vehicle burglaries was arrested after punching a Lufkin police officer in the face.

21-year-old Billy Horace, of Lufkin, and two others were accused of stealing a 2018 Ford Fusion after it was stolen from a home early Sunday morning on Lost Pines Circle, as well as being involved in vehicle burglaries in the Brookhollow Subdivision.

A DPS Trooper got into a chase with the burglary suspects with the stolen Ford Fusion. The three black males fled the car near Water Oak at Spanish Moss Drive and ran from the trooper on foot.

Around 6:15 a.m. another officer who had been involved in the search saw two men who matched the suspect descriptions walking down Old Union Road, away from the Brookhollow subdivision.

The officer followed the them to a nearby gas station asking people for rides. The officer confronted them when Horrace resisted and punched the officer in the mouth and face.

Horrace was in possession of a black backpack with two pistols and ammo. He was charged with assault of public servant and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Two additional motor vehicles were reported in the 1500 block of Wildbriar Drive Sunday morning. We believe they are connected to this incident. The burglaries remain under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

