Man arrested after shooting man in dispute over girlfriend, in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition after getting into an argument with another man about a girlfriend on Friday afternoon in the Tanglewood community near Wills point.

The shooting took place at a home near County Road 2475 close to lake Tawakoni. 34-year-old Bobby Truett III shot the 42-year-old victim near his car.

Truett fled the scene in his own car and later turned himself in after being convinced by the sheriff’s department to surrender peacefully.

Truett was then charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond. According to newly-elected Sheriff Hendrix if the victim dies, then Truett’s charges will be upgraded to murder.