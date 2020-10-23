Man arrested for setting fire to Coker Enterprises

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, along with the help of several local law enforcement agencies arrested Dand Cruz Woods for setting fire to the Coker Enterprise building on October 12.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said Woods, 30, of Tyler, was arrested for the second-degree felony on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The October 12 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in which happened less than two weeks than the first one on September 30.

It is not known whether or not Woods is connected to both fires.

Brooks said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office also aided in the investigation.

If convicted, Woods faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Brooks said he anticipates additional charges to be filed against Woods.