Man arrested in Harrison County after multiple home burglaries

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Friday in the 200 block of Indian Springs Road in Harrison County after he was wanted for allegedly committing multiple burglaries earlier in January.

Eddie “Tommy” Hill

Eddie “Tommy” Hill was one of three suspects who authorities say were responsible for breaking into multiple homes in the Elysian Fields and Karnack areas.

Police had already arrested Coreyia Wilbert, 19, of Marshall, on Jan. 16 after she fled from deputies pursuing a suspicious car.

Coreyia Gilbert

Law officials are still looking for the third suspect, Larry Pierce.

The investigation began on Jan 12. when the Harrison County deputies learned about a series of break-ins.

Investigators identified the suspects and traced them to a Mitsubishi sedan reported stolen in Gregg County on Jan 8.

On Jan 16., the Mitsubishi was found parked at the corner of on FM 31 and Old Town Road. The car was still running and multiple firearms were found inside, also believed to be stolen, according to the Harrison County deputies.

Later, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden noticed another suspicious vehicle on Old Town Road near Mt. Prospect Church. After a chase, the vehicle crashed and all the occupants ran away. Wilbert was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, but two men believed to be Pierce and Hill escaped.

Hill was arrested after Marshall police were notified by a person who knew of his location. He was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and taken to the Harrison County Jail.

Larry Pierce

Those with information regarding the investigation or the location of Pierce can contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office or to remain anonymous people can call Harrison/Marshall Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.