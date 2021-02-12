Nacogdoches man arrested when he showed up for what he thought was date with 14-year-old girl

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year old Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday for two counts of online solicitation of a minor. The man thought he was talking to an underage girl but it was investigators.

Jason Collier was arrested when he showed up at a store parking lot thinking he was about to meet up a girl, said Jason Bridges, Nacogdoches County sheriff.

Collier was booked into Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

Collier (Courtesy Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

An investigator posing as a 14-year girl was contacted by Collier who asked if they could be friends and then during ongoing conversations made sexual advances, Bridges said.

Collier asked her to call him “Daddy” and offered to give her marijuana and alcohol, he said.

The man arranged to meet with her in a shopping center parking lot on Thursday. When he showed up, investigators with NCSO, Nacogdoches Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety arrested him.

Bridges encourages parents to monitor and educate children on the dangers of social media talk groups.