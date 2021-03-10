BREAKING NEWS: Man believed to be barricaded in Tyler home after fleeing from law officers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of law officers in Smith County converged Wednesday afternoon on a house where a man who was running from officers is believed to have barricaded himself.

The house is on U.S. Highway 271 at County Road 332 near the El Norteno Mexican Restaurant, said Smith County PIO Larry Christian.

As of 5:30 p.m., law officers from several agencies were outside the home. Christian said that the man in question is believed to be armed and that negotiators are on the scene.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PIO, said members of the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force had attempted to pull the man over on Highway 271 when he sped away. He later ditched his vehicle and ran.

Christian said the homeowner was not at the home and is safe.

Photos from the scene show police vehicles from several agencies and crime scene tape.