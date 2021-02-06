Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rowlett man was arrested by Harrison County deputies in connection to a man who was shot and killed in Karnack.

Albert Wilson

On Feb. 5, around 8:40 p.m. deputies received a call that Albert Wilson, 65 of Marshall was shot in the chest.

Wilson was taken LSU Shreveport, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials arrested Nathan Turnbaugh, of Rowlett, and was taken into custody for homicide.

After Turnbaugh questioned, was later booked in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Jail and was charged with murder.

“Please pray for the family, as they lost a husband and a son in this act of violence. We are continuing our investigation and will release further information as it becomes available,” Sheriff Fletcher said.

