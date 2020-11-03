Man denied bond in Sabine County murder case

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old Hemphill man has been charged with murder and denied bond in the death of a 19-year-old nurses aide, Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox said Tuesday.

Maddox said that on early Saturday morning, first responders were called to the scene of what was initially believed to be a two-car accident on Highway 83 and found both Matthew Hoy Edgar and Livye Lewis had suffered injuries.

The sheriff said Edgar was a former boyfriend of Lewis and that the two got into a fight that escalated into violence.

Lewis died from her injuries. Edgar was taken into custody and booked into the Sabine County Jail where he was denied bond, Maddox said.

The sheriff said that autopsy results for Lewis have been ordered but not returned.

The case remains under investigation and there are no other suspects at this time, Maddox said.