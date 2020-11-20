Man dies after being shot Thursday night in Longview

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot to death Thursday night in Longview. The police department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Police were called to the area of 15th and Young streets about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in response to a report of a shot being fired. The shooting victim died at the scene, according to the police department.

Police did not initially release the identity of the victim.

Anyone who has information about what happened can contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Detective Powell at 903-237-1157. Citizens can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51