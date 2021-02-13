Man found shot in vehicle at Longview shopping center, police investigating

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was found shot inside a vehicle at a Longview shopping center and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries Friday night.

Police were called to 110 Triple Creek around 7:13 p.m. where they found the wounded victim.

Longview Police Detectives are actively working on the case to determine what happened. At this time, police have not released a name.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.