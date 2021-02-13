Man found shot in vehicle at Longview shopping center, police investigating

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was found shot inside a vehicle at a Longview shopping center and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries Friday night.

Police were called to 110 Triple Creek around 7:13 p.m. where they found the wounded victim.

Longview Police Detectives are actively working on the case to determine what happened. At this time, police have not released a name.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51