Man in custody after barricading himself in Henderson motel

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man is in custody after barricading himself in a Henderson motel Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, police were called to the scene overnight about an issue at the Woodlawn Hills Motel on HWY 79.

Officers arrived around 3:30 a.m. after a call for an “unwanted guest.” The Longview Police Department Tactical and Negotiation Team was called in to assist.

The situation ended peacefully around 10:15 a.m. and no one was injured.

The man’s name has not been released as of this writing.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51