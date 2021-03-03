Man in custody after barricading himself in Henderson motel

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man is in custody after barricading himself in a Henderson motel Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, police were called to the scene overnight about an issue at the Woodlawn Hills Motel on HWY 79.

Officers arrived around 3:30 a.m. after a call for an “unwanted guest.” The Longview Police Department Tactical and Negotiation Team was called in to assist.

The situation ended peacefully around 10:15 a.m. and no one was injured.

The man’s name has not been released as of this writing.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.