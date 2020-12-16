Man indicted for involvement in plotting alleged 9/11-style attack

Hundreds of newly trained Shabaab fighters perform military exercises in the Lafofe area south of Mogadishu, Somalia on Feb.17, 2011. Farah Abdi Warsameh / AP file

NEW YORK (KETK/NBC) – Federal prosecutors indicted a Kenyan man Dec. 16 in an alleged plot to commit a 9/11-style attack in the U.S.

30-year-old Cholo Abdi Abdullah was charged with six counts, including charges for multiple counts of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy and conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens.

NBC News reports that prosecutors say Abdi Abdullah took direction from a senior commander of a terrorist group and went to flight school in the Philippines from 2017-2019 so he could hijack a commercial airliner.

They allege that Abdi Abdullah was part of the Al-Shabaab unit and was taking orders from a commander who was responsible for directing a 2019 hotel attack in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to prosecutors, Abdi Abdullah sought information about the tallest building in a major U.S. city, how to obtain a U.S. visa and researched how to hijack a commercial airliner and breach a cockpit door.

Abdi Abdullah has been in police custody in the Philippines since July 2019. More details are expected later today from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.