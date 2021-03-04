Man on loose after fighting with Wood County deputy, running away

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who fought with a deputy and ran away early Thursday morning.

The man was stopped by a deputy about 2 a.m. but before he was taken into custody attacked the deputy and got away.

Deputies and other law officers conducted what was described as an extensive search but were unable to locate the man, said information from the sheriff’s office.

The office released an image of a white man, in a cap and yellow hoodie.

The man will be charged with resisting arrest and possibly other crimes, the news release said.

Those who know who he is are asked to call 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 903-763-CASH (2274) or online www.p3tips.com@woodcountysmostwanted #woodcountysmostwanted.

