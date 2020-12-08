Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for selling meth in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man who federal authorities say was part of a crime organization that sold in Marshall a large amount of meth from Mexico was sentence to 17 years in prison.

Danny Brian Hernandez, 27, Marshall, pleaded guilty in September on possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Marshall.

According to information presented in court, Hernandez sold more than 13 ounces of meth to a confidential informant on three occasions. He is one of nine people indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 19, 2020, and charged with drug trafficking.