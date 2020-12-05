Man shoots someone at local grocery store parking lot, Lufkin police seek help

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man shot another man in a MB Food Store parking lot on Friday night at 708 N. Raguet St. around 11:15 p.m.

The suspect shot the victim several times in the legs and arms, after the suspect and victim had an exchange in the parking lot.

Afterwards, the suspect left in a small grey and or silver car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later flown to an out-of-town hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lufkin police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

