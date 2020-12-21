Man shot to death in Lufkin during family disturbance

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot to death in Lufkin Sunday night.

Lufkin police we were called to a home in the 1500 block of Allen Drive at 8 p.m. in response to a report of a man who had been shot in the chest during a family disturbance.

The man was taken to a Lufkin hospital and died, said information from the police department.

Everyone involved in the incident, including the shooter, is cooperating with the investigation, the announcement said.

The incident, which is not gang related, remained under investigation late Sunday and no charges had been filed.