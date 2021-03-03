Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The suspect accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville has turned himself in, according to police.

Josef Anton Lustig, 26, gave himself up around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. He has been taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

On Sunday, Regelio H. Martinez, 64, was killed at about 10:30 p.m. when he was crossing HWY 69.

A police officer was originally flagged down by a motorist who reported the accident had just happened. The officer came to the aid of Martinez, who died at the scene.

Lustig is charged with “Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death” and is facing up to 20 years in prison.