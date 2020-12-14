UPDATE: Police release identity of Louisiana man arrested in East Texas for murder

UPDATE (9:00 A.M.) – A Louisiana man wanted for murder who was arrested in East Texas has been identified by the DPS.

24-year-old Deadriene Glass, of Oak Grove, Louisiana, was taken into custody after trying to run from police when he was pulled over for speeding on I-20.

The officer had found that there was an active murder warrant for Glass’ arrest. After the officer chased him down, he found a loaded pistol in Glass’ car.

Glass is currently awaiting extradition in the Gregg County Jail.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested in Gregg County near Liberty City on Monday, and he was wanted for a homicide that happened in Louisiana.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety pulled a car over during a traffic stop on Interstate 20. The Sheriff’s Office was also called to assist.

The man ran away from the passenger side of the car, but he was later captured near the interstate.

No one was injured during the pursuit, the Sheriff’s office said.