Manhunt underway for man who tried to run over DPS trooper in Houston area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A manhunt is underway Thursday morning in southeast Texas after two people fled the scene and tried to run over a DPS trooper.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a trooper had stopped a white Chevrolet pickup in Montgomery County. The driver was identified as Tyler Goodson and Rebecca Orange.

As their IDs were being run, Goodson jumped back into the truck and began driving away while Orange fled on foot.

Goodson then tried to run over the trooper and that is when authorities opened fire.

Orange was later arrested but Goodson is still on the lam. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.