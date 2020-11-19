Manhunt underway for suspect in East Texas shooting

NASH, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect in connection with an overnight shooting in East Texas.

The Nash Police Department is currently looking for Janarieo Devonne Dillihunt.

Detectives believe Dillihunt was involved in a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Nash.

Due to an ongoing investigation details of the shooting cannot be shared at this time.

Anyone who has information on where Dillihunt may be is urged to contact the Nash Police Department at (903) 838-0822.