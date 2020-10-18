Marion County Sheriff’s office warns residents of fake arrest warrant calls and emails

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s office has warned their residents of phone and online scams involving individuals requesting payment for relieving an arrest warrant.

The scammers have requested payments by:

Gift Cards

Green Dot Cards

Prepaid Visa/Mastercards

iTunes Cards

Google Play

Payment Cards

Money Transfers

If you or a family member or loved one think that you have been contacted by a phone or email scammer and were told that you have a warrant from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office which can be settled by paying a fine over the phone or email, it is a scam.

Do not provide your card number and personal information to the scammer over the phone or send them pictures of prepaid card numbers.

If you are on the phone with a scammer, hang up immediately and contact the sheriff’s office.