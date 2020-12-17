Marshall man led police on chase after shooting at home

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man is in custody after a police chase through Harrison County over the weekend after allegedly shooting someone at an apartment complex.

Malachi Lowe, 27, is accused of shooting an individual at a home just after 1 a.m. on Saturday night. Police did not specify the exact location of the house. The victim was found with two gunshot wounds and that Lowe left the scene in a car

Officers located Lowe, who then led them in a chase through Elysian Fields. Lowe lost control of his car, crashed, and was taken into custody.

He is currently charged with evading arrest, but may face additional charges for the shooting.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System for treatment.