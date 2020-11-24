Marshall police say man sent sexual messages to 13-year-old girl

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall police arrested a man at a children’s park in Longview after receiving evidence that he has been sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old-girl, authorities said.

Dayton Shai Bonner, 21, of Longview, was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a felony charge of criminal solicitation to a minor. His bond was set at $75,000

Marshall Police detectives received information from a woman that Bonner was sending sexually explicit messages to her young daughter and gave investigators access to the girl’s social media accounts.

“We encourage all parents, guardians, and family members to be active participants in a child’s social media and email activities. Sadly, we live in a world with predators who will attempt to harm the mind and bodies of our young people. Please take the time to have open and ongoing discussions about this danger with your families,” shared Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. For more information, please contact Lt. Len Ames at (903) 934-7856 or lames@marshalltexas.net.

The DPS assisted with the investigation.