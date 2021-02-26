Marshall woman sent to federal prison for being part of meth drug ring

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman who federal prosecutors say was part of drug ring in East Texas was sentenced Friday to just more than 11 years in prison.

Rachel Naomi Hernandez, 32, had previously pleaded guilty possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap set the sentence in a Marshall court.

“Drug trafficking organizations prey on vulnerable addicts for profit in an illegal marketplace that encourages violence and lawlessness,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. “We are dedicated to dismantling these organizations and disrupting every link in their chain of supply.”

On May 20, 2018, police in Marshall stopped Hernandez for a traffic violation. When authoritie searched her car, they found 270 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, various pills, vials containing suspected PCP, digital scales, and $4,762, show court records

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) case and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and Marshall Police Department.

OCDETF is the largest anti-crime task force in the country and its mission is to disrupt and dismantle the most significant drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States.