Members of white supremacist gang plead guilty to charges relating to Tyler assault

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas members of the Aryan Circle white supremacy group pleaded guilty to violent gang related activities after an assault that took place in Tyler.

38-year-old Michael Martin, aka Aryan Prodigy, aka AP, of Austin and 50-year-old Bobby Dayle Boney of Sulphur Springs each pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Aryan Circle members learned around Oct. 2016 that another member wanted to switch his affiliation to another gang. AC members were ordered to attack the former member and remove him from the gang because it violated the AC’s rules to join another organization.

Federal prosecutors say a meeting was held at an AC member’s home in the Tyler area where members planned the logistics of the assault. On Oct. 2, 2016, Martin, Boney, and other AC members met at a park near Tyler where they planned to attack the former member, who was also present.

According to the attorney’s office, multiple AC members violently beat the victim, including kicking the victim in the head while he was on the ground. This attack resulted in the victim seeking medical care for serious injuries.

Information presented in court showed that Martin and Boney both joined the AC in the early 2000s and have tattoos indicating their affiliation, and both individuals had leadership roles in the gang.

The U.S. attorney’s office characterizes the AC as a violent, white supremacist organization that operates inside federal prisons across the country and outside prisons in states including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri. They say the AC enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects and associates through murder, attempted murder, assault and threats against those who violate the rules or pose a threat to the organization. Members, and oftentimes associates, are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question.