More than 100 grams of meth seized during traffic stop in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – More than 100 grams of meth was seized during a traffic stop in Athens at County Road 2936 and Highway 175 near Eustace.
Arbra Leon Peavy, 55, of Payne Springs, was stopped by Narcotics Investigators Jonathan Hutchison and Wayne Nutt after he committed a traffic violation.
Peavy was arrested after he told investigators that he was carrying meth. He was charged with manufacturing and delivering a large amount of meth with a first degree felony.
Peavy was taken to Henderson County Jail.
