More than 20 stolen guns from 4 different counties recovered by Lone Star Police

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Lone Star Police Department has recovered 20 stolen firearms from at least four different counties and five different cities.

According to the department, this investigation has taken at least three weeks to complete and involved multiple agencies in Morris County.

At least five rifles were recovered, along with seven different handguns. The specific type of the rest of the weapons were not released.

Charges have been filed and at least one person has been arrested, but officials have declined to release the name of that person.