Nacogdoches man killed in home, police investigating as murder

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Officials responded gunshots from Pruitt Hill Circle around 2:00 a.m., when officers located the origin of the gunfire, they found a man lying on the floor in a garage not moving with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Melvin Rogers Jr., 40, of Nacogdoches. EMS arrived on the scene and determined Rogers was deceased.

Officers found multiple rounds from the outside the residence into the house.

The Nacogdoches Police Department will be conducting a murder investigation in the 2000 block of Pruitt Hill Circle.