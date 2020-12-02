Nacogdoches PD searching for couple who stole money from man’s wallet after leaving it behind

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a couple who stole money from a man’s wallet and used the cash to make their own purchase.

Local police say that back on November 7, a father with two young kids was distracted while making a purchase at a Nacogdoches business and left behind his wallet. An older man found the wallet and was caught on camera removing the money.

He then handed it to the woman with him and used the stolen money to make their own purchase. The business is not identified by name in the release by Nacogdoches PD.

Along with the cash, the man also lost several other valuable items, including:

Driver License

Hunting license for him and young children

License needed for his job

The Crime Stoppers page said that while they know that “the images are not great, but somebody out there will recognize these thieves and will want to earn reward money and help get our young working father some justice.”