Nacogdoches police charge teenager with murder in connecting with shooting death

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police on Thursday charged a 17-year-old man with murder in connecting with the shooting death of a man in December.

Madison Meazell Simmons was taken into custody when police police pulled him over for a traffic stop.

Simmons was was wanted on a murder charge stemming from the Dec. 21, 2020, shooting death of Melvin Ray Rogers Jr. Police say Rogers was shot several times in his home in the 2000 block of Pruitt Hill.

The investigation into the death continues. Anyone with information, is asked to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.