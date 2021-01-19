Nacogdoches police investigate two shootings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A home and several vehicles were shot on Monday in Nacogdoches.

During the first shooting, a home was shot multiple times. An adult and child were in the home in the 800 block of Second Street when shooting occurred around 7:16 p.m. police said.

Around 10 minutes later, at 7:25 p.m. another shooting occurred in the 900 block of Hope Lane. This time, multiple vehicle were struck.

No injuries were reported from either shooting, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 560-INFO.