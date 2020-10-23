Nacogdoches police investigating after man walks into hospital with multiple hospital wounds

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches police will be investigating after a man came into the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was discovered to be Jacorion Mosbey, 21 of Nacogdoches.

As of this writing according to officials, Mosbey is in stable condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division will continue to investigate this incident to determine the location and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

KETK will keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51