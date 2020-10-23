Nacogdoches police investigating after man walks into hospital with multiple hospital wounds

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches police will be investigating after a man came into the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was discovered to be Jacorion Mosbey, 21 of Nacogdoches.

As of this writing according to officials, Mosbey is in stable condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division will continue to investigate this incident to determine the location and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

KETK will keep you updated as more information is released.