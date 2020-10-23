Nacogdoches police investigating suspected homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches police will be conducting a homicide investigation after the death of Frederick Roberts.

Roberts, 37, of Nacogdoches was found after officers reported an unresponsive subject inside of a house at around 9:20 a.m.

The EMS and police arrived and found that the victim was deceased.

Due to foul play being suspected, the criminal investigation division responded and will actively be investigating.

An autopsy has been ordered and as of right now there is no further information has been released.

KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.