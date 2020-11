NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is sharing an image of a man suspected of being responsible for burglarizing a vehicle and stealing a firearm on Oct. 14.

The crimes occurred in 200 block of North Fredonia, the announcement said.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers pays $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. Submit tips via www.ncstips.com or 936-560-4636.