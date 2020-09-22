Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana seized at Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas Love Field officers have confiscated 47 pounds of marijuana from luggage after it arrived from LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

According to our sister station NBCDFW, officers found that a 29-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were smuggling drugs through the airport on Friday. The identities of the two arrested have not been released.

A K-9 officer named Ballentine alerted officers to the bags. The suspects gave their consent for officers to search their suitcases.

They were then arrested after the drugs and packaging materials were found, according to police.

It is unclear what kind of charges the two suspects could be facing.